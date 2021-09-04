Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 101,562 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 457.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,562 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,383,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. WBI Investments grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $161.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $159.50.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

