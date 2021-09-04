EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 182,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,182. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.