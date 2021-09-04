Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

ENLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 170,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

