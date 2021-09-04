Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 33.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 33.75.

Several research firms have commented on EDR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock opened at 27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 25.40.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.