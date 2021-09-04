Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Payden & Rygel’s 7th Largest Position

Payden & Rygel lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $44,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

NYSE EMR opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

