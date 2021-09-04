ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.83 ($16.27) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a one year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.27 and a 200 day moving average of €14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $876.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

