Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,319.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

