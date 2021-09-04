Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Sells A$1,212,700.00 in Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) insider Mark Allison sold 100,000 shares of Elders stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.13 ($8.66), for a total value of A$1,212,700.00 ($866,214.29).

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Allison sold 150,000 shares of Elders stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($8.70), for a total value of A$1,827,000.00 ($1,305,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

