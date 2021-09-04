eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $94.41.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

