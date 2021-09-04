Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $121.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

