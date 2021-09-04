Edgeless Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $900,403.88 and approximately $468.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00127226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.00793655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

