eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $6.43 billion and $1.39 billion worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 173.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00139706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00169194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.56 or 0.07939756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,875.65 or 0.99859859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.28 or 0.00815442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $500.19 or 0.01001463 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,834,123,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.