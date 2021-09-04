Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

ETG stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

