Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

