easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EJTTF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.