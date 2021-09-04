e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,525 shares of company stock worth $3,034,683. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.