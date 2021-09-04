Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

