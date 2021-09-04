DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,611 shares of company stock worth $759,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

