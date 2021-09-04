DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Buys $44,857.12 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DXC Technology alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 575 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,033.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

NYSE:DXC opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.