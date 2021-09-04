Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,668 Average PT from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,282 ($16.75). 1,141,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,378.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

