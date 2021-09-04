Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,668 Average PT from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,282 ($16.75). 1,141,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,378.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

