Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.60. Approximately 228,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 491,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.26.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.