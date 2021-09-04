DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $128.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.39. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

