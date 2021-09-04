DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Trevor F. Lauer Sells 15,000 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.75 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

