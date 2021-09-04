DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $21,377.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00123108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00795646 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

