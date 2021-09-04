DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of DV stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $54,766,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

