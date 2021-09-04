Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Donaldson worth $49,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

DCI opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

