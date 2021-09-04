Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 733.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

