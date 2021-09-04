Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

