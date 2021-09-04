Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $38.85 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00434544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,142,158,153 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

