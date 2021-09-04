DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $320.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 195,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,803,912 shares.The stock last traded at $310.64 and had previously closed at $294.57.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -287.08, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average is $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
