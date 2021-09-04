DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $320.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 195,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,803,912 shares.The stock last traded at $310.64 and had previously closed at $294.57.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 37.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -287.08, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average is $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

