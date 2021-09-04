DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.82.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.61. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.08, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

