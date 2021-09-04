dKargo Market Cap Hits $191.96 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. dKargo has a market cap of $191.96 million and $45.77 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

