disBalancer Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $72,519.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00141240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00167391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.05 or 0.07999696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,219.12 or 0.99908748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00826890 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,294,133 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

