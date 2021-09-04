Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $119.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.80. 198,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.23.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

