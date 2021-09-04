Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $95.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.