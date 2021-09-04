Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.06.

APPS stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.