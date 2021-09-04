Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Hits $0.82

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00140075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00169049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.81 or 0.07911126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,978.74 or 0.99925885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00814683 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 23,192,087 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

