DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFPH opened at $9.94 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

