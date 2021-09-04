DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $500.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.43. 393,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.70 and its 200-day moving average is $414.04. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $555.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

