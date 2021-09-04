Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,478.80 ($19.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £74.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,448.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,363.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

