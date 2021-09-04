Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in WestRock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. WestRock has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

