Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 9,535 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

