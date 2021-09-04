Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $712,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $159.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

