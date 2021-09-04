Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $227,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $276.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $280.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.26. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

