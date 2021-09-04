Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $212,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PPL by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in PPL by 16.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

PPL stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.