Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $188,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

HES opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -129.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

