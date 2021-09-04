Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $171,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $134,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $244.85 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.10 and a 200-day moving average of $205.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

