Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

