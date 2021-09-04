Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 1,541 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 34.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

