Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

